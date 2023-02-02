Twin brother and sister of missing Madeleine McCann turn 18, after sixteen years since toddler went missing

By Imran Khan • 02 February 2023 • 11:06

Twin brother and sister of missing Madeleine McCann turn 18, after sixteen years since the toddler went missing in Portugal. Photo by findmadeleine.com

The twins celebrated their 18 th birthday, sixteen years after Madeleine McCann went missing while they were in the same room at a resort in Portugal

Sean and Amelie McCann, the twin brother and sister of Madeleine McCann who went missing over 16 years ago, celebrated their 18th birthday on Wednesday, February 2.

Madeleine went missing while the family was on a vacation from their holiday villa, as her parents Gerry and Kete were dining with friends at a nearby restaurant.

The toddler as reported by Mail Online was with her brother and sister in the room when she disappeared.

Madeleine was reported missing after her mother went to check on her children at 10 pm local time, as the twins were found in the same room, still sleeping in their cots.

Authorities in Germany in 2020 then names 45-year-old paedophile Christian Brueckner as the prime suspect in her disappearance, where he is presently imprisoned.

Brueckner denied all charges, while the police feared that she was dead.

Following the investigations into the disappearance, the siblings of Madeleine have been reported to have kept away from the spotlight.

They are now studying at a Catholic school in Loughborough, where a place had been reserved for Madeleine also if she was ever found.

