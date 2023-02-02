When does ‘wokeness’ become too much?

By Euro Weekly News Media • 02 February 2023 • 7:30

Image: Casimiro PT/Shutterstock

Over the last year throughout the UK, the University of Brighton and London School of Economics have renamed their Christmas holidays to various things such as “the winter closure period” and “the winter break” with Easter following suit and being renamed “the spring break”.

The reason for this is that by doing so, the new names allow wider inclusivity and will be more widely recognised.

Surprising to many as you would think one of the most well-known holidays worldwide, such as Christmas would be acknowledged. Especially with the universities being in a historically Christian country.

When deciding to study in a different country, especially to that of your home. Is it not common to acquaint yourself in the culture around you? Is this showing that universities care more for international students than their own?

When does wokeness become to much and take away from the happy things like Christmas and Easter.

