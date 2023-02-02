LUCKY ESCAPE: YouTube star ‘nearly punched’ by World Heavyweight Boxing Champion

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 February 2023 • 16:41

DURING the build-up to his upcoming fight at the end of the month, a famous YouTube star was ‘nearly punched’ by a World Heavyweight Boxing Champion.

Jake Paul was lucky to escape being hit by World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury as the YouTube star gears up to fight Tyson’s brother Tommy at the end of February.

The 26-year-old American social media personality was trying to hype the fight in Saudi Arabia, which is two years in the making, when his recent interview for gatecrashed by the Gypsy King.

Dubbed The Problem Child, Paul was startled by the undefeated Irish boxer, who he thought was going to punch him and given that he is due to fight his brother, Jake may have had reason to worry.

However, Tyson was ever the professional and congratulated the American on “doing the fight”.

Accompanied by his kids, Tyson said that he was excited about the fight, as a head-faced and clearly startled Paul looked on.

“Whoever loses is pretty much f*cked, I’d say,” Tyson said about the fight.

“Cos’ they’ve had a lot to say. It’s like me.

“When you speak a lot of sh*t, you got to back it up, and that’s it.”

Tyson ended his interview interruption by wishing Paul good luck for the fight.

However, the YouTube star was eventually denied a fist bump by one of Tyson’s kids.

And after the World Heavyweight champ left Jake revealed: “I really thought he was going to f**king punch me when he came in.”

The fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is on February 26.

"I really thought he was going to f***ing punch me!" It's not every day @Tyson_Fury crashes your interview… 👀@jakepaul got out of it in one piece, though 😅 pic.twitter.com/DJKU6m9eIk — SportsJOE (@SportsJOEdotie) January 29, 2023

Interestingly ahead of the fight, British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed who he fancies winning the upcoming fight.

Speaking on Wednesday’s The MMA Hour, Hearn predicted that “unbelievably limited” Tommy, Tyson’s half-brother, would lose to the YouTuber.

“I don’t mean to be disrespectful when I say deluded, but [Paul] is deluded to a point that when he steps in the ring, he thinks he does have that ability,” Hearn said, as reported by mmafighting.com.

“And that’s important, because mindset is everything in the fight game, and I know you’ve got to have ability, but mentally, he’s pretty robust.

“Like, he genuinely thinks that he’s a world-class fighter, and that’s part of battle sometimes in fights. And mentally, he’ll break Tommy Fury.”

