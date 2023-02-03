$1 million cash found in Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Oleksandr Mironyuk’s sofa

According to a post accompanied by video footage on the Baza Telegram channel on Thursday, February 2, a search of the home of Oleksandr Mironyuk, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence, uncovered around $1 million hidden in his sofa.



The search allegedly took place in August 2022 but the video has only now been released. At the time of the discovery, Mironyuk was serving as head of the public procurement department. A video of the find shows packs of hryvnias that were apparently pulled out of the official’s sofa.

Mironyuk is suspected of embezzlement in the purchase of body armour and other ammunition. During the search of his home, the officials found 17m 78,000 hryvnyas, $400,100, and €100,380, which roughly equals $1m.

Earlier in the day Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, assured the USA of Ukraine’s determination to fight corruption.

He promised this during a telephone conversation with General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Armed Forces Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden.

