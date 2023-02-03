Alfaz (Alicante) workshops will bridge the digital gap for young and old

By Linda Hall • 03 February 2023 • 20:00

CIBER FEBRERO: Alfaz councillors planning the new digitisation workshops and activities Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ town hall’s departments of Education, Culture and Social Welfare have launched a Ciber Febrero (Cyber February) programme.

This sets out to introduce the very young and the over-55s to the new technologies, with workshops and free activities directed at both age groups that will start on February 20.

Education councillor Loli Albero said that places are limited and advised those who were interested to enrol without delay at the Casa de Cultura.

This will not be necessary for workshops and activities held at Alfaz’s three primary schools where pupils will be introduced to information technology in a bid to close the digital gap. Nevertheless, as well as learning they will also have the chance to play and interact, Albero explained.

On the other hand, enrolment will be necessary for young peopole’s workshops at the Municipal Library and the Hogar del Pensionista, announced Culture councillor Manuel Casado.

The digitisation workshops for the over-55s will be held at the Centro de Formacion Ocupacional from February 21 onwards and are limited to 15 attendees. Again, it is necessary to register at the Casa de Cultura.

