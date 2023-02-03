Another World Cup winner calls time on his career

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 February 2023 • 13:46

Mesut Özil - Image Marcel Paschertz / Shutterstock.com

A World Cup winner with Germany, Mesut Özil, is reported to be calling time on his career and with immediate effect.

A reporter with the newspaper “Fanatki”, Yakup Sycamore, revealed the news on Twitter on Friday, February 3.

ÖZEL | Mesut Özil'in sözleşmesi fesh ediliyor! Futbolu bırakma kararı aldı. — Yakup Çınar (@yakupcinar) February 3, 2023

It is understood that his contract with Istanbul Basaksehir is also coming to an end, with the 34-year-old apparently not turning up for training this week.

The source of the information was not revealed by the journalist, however, there are said to be reports that the former German international has said the wanted to quit football.

Neither Özil nor his club has issued statements regarding his future.

Özil, who was born in Gelsenkirchen, enjoyed a very successful career in Germany, Spain and England playing for Werder Bremen, Real Madrid and Arsenal. In total, he collected six league and cup trophies.

He played for Germany 92 times and in 2014 was instrumental in helping the team to World Cup glory.

Özil, whose recent form hasn´t matched his high standards of the past and has as a result become another World Cup winner to call time on his career.

