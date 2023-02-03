Big Eyes Coin becomes one of the largest Crypto Presales in recent years, while Cardano and Shiba Inu continues to skyrocket

By EWN • 03 February 2023 • 10:30

Cryptocurrencies in the past are continuing to prevail in the present. This can be said for future cryptocurrencies too! Cardano (ADA) is a perfect example of a cryptocurrency that’s still relevant, originating from 2017. Shiba Inu (SHIB) started later on, but still managed to become one of the biggest cryptocurrencies. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is aiming for high numbers when officially launched, determined to be as successful as Cardano and Shiba Inu.

Big Eyes with a bigger Presale

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an energy-efficient cryptocurrency that lowers its carbon footprint. It’s also decentralised, reduces tax fees and is cat-themed (too pawsome). 5% of the coins generated goes to a wallet, which is donated to charities that are centred around oceans. Big Eyes Coin is a fresh addition to the meme coin world, just like Shiba Inu (SHIB). Recently, the coin has garnered the attention it deserves; raising an enormous $21 million in presales! Above all, it’s just getting started. Big Eyes Coin plans to launch exclusive content and events for those who purchase their coins, including NFT bonuses.

Big Eyes Coin is also having a bonus offer! You have to be fast, the offer ends on February 3rd. Use the code ‘LAUNCHBIGEYES200’ for a 200% bonus! You can buy your own Big Eyes Coin here.

Cardano’s Gradual build to the top

Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain that operates as a proof-of-stake. The platform aims to bring together a community to act on effective global change. It’s also energy-efficient, similar to Big Eyes Coin (BIG). As mentioned, Cardano was released in 2017 by the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), Charles Hoskinson. The cryptocurrency had skyrocketed by its raise of 116% in August 2021, releasing the ‘Alonzo’. Alonzo is a hard fork branch of Cardano’s cryptocurrency that contributes to smart contract functionality. Cardano continues to innovate with new ideas such as the Alonzo, which solidifies its consistent triumph!

The proof-of-stake blockchain is currently ranked #8 in the coin market; its messages have been effective. Investing in Cardano could leave you very content with the outcome, as well as help a sustainable cryptocurrency.

Shiba Inu’s late but great addition

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a proof-of-work cryptocurrency, grown to be the second biggest meme coin. Cats aside, the face of the coin is a Shiba Inu dog. Created in August 2020, the creator remains anonymous; it could be one person or one group. Nevertheless, their playful banter with Dogecoin (DOGE) remains entertaining. Shiba Inu continues to pioneer in its attempt to catch up with Dogecoin (they’re very close) by creating new ideas. As mentioned earlier, the coin is currently a proof-of-work consensus mechanism. This plans to change; Shiba Inu is planning to transition to a proof-of-stake process, just like Cardano (ADA).

Shiba Inu is one of the newer top cryptocurrencies; its approach towards generating fresh ideas is what brought them to where they are. Having the opportunity to invest in this coin can potentially lead to an accomplished benefit!

The established dogs, and establishing underdogs

Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) had to start from the bottom. But in the end, their constant thoughts of producing unique ideas are what’s helped them rise. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is ascending to its fullest potential, where we can see them become a pioneering meme coin!

For All Things Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido