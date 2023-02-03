BREAKING: Major network problems in Spain affecting Movistar, Orange and others

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 February 2023 • 11:16

Down detector is reporting major network problems in Spain with mobile, fixed, broadband and television services all experiencing issues.

According to the service on Friday, February 3 the companies that appear to be most affected are Movistar, Orange, Yoigo, Simyo and Jazztel.

Continúan las fallas con las compañías móviles en México, usuarios reportan en la app donwdetector intermitencias en @Telcel @MovistarMX y @ATTMx así como el servicio de @izzi_mx. pic.twitter.com/0ONu9hqlki — LTE 5G México  (@LTEMexico) October 24, 2022

The problems are said to have started around 9.30 am with users taking to the site and social media to complain about service issues. Among the complaints are weak connections, dropped connections and calls.

According to Jazztel they are suffering general issues with their telephone service. The company posted online: “Our technicians are working to solve it as soon as possible. We hope that in the next few hours everything will be resolved and the service restored.”

It is not known what the issue is and how long it will take to resolve the major network problems.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.