BREAKING: Spanish iconic fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies aged 88

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 February 2023 • 14:35

The iconic Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne, real name Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, has died aged 88.

French news site Le Telegramme reported Rabanne´s death on Friday, February 3 in the French town of Porstall, where he lived.

Rabanne, who hailed from San Sebastian, was a pioneer on the catwalks in the use of materials such as metal, plastic and paper, joined by welds and rivets. The son of the chief seamstress of the designer Balenciaga and the colonel of the Republican forces, Francisco Rabaneda Postigo, he was born in 1934.

Lamentamos el fallecimiento del diseñador #PacoRabanne, Premio Nacional de Diseño de #Moda 2010. 👗 🪡 En homenaje a su extensa trayectoria, destacamos alguno de los trabajos del guipuzcoano que atesora el @MuseodelTraje en su colección. pic.twitter.com/hfmI0G16PT — Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte (@culturagob) February 3, 2023

Rabanne, who had experienced somewhat of a renaissance following the death of Pierre Cardin in 2020, was also renowned for some unusual views but was by all accounts well-liked by villagers in his adopted home town.

Marguerite Lamour, Mayor of Ploudalmézeau-Portsal said: “He was quite popular in the commune. He had the simplicity of men who know where they come from” adding that “he enjoyed talking about his youth.”

Paco Rabanne speaking of his success in 2010 said: “Not everyone can be a star. You have to know how to be smart. (…) The main thing is to make people talk about themselves, to differentiate themselves from others. Never copy.”

In recent years Rabanne is said to have kept a low profile enjoying the restaurants of the region.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.