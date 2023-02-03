Celebrate Valentine’s Day early with a romantic musical evening in Alicante

By Betty Henderson • 03 February 2023 • 13:43

Lara Szabo, a talented harpist will perform a romantic medley of songs with guitar virtuoso Kevin Jenkins in Alicante. Photo credit: Lara Szabo (via Facebook)

A ROMANTIC evening of harp and guitar music will set the tone for Valentine’s Day in Alicante. The Skylarkin’ musical duo will take to the stage for the heart-warming performance at Entre Bambalinas on Sunday, February 12.

Harpist Lara Szabo and guitarist Kevin Jenkins will showcase their incredible skills in the ‘World Cafe Fusion’ performance that blends a mixture of genres. The performance will include a romantic twist to help put guests in the mood for Valentine’s Day. Most of the songs will be instantly recognisable to audiences, with a few original pieces mixed in.

Lara Szabo is a talented harpist with a wealth of experience and anecdotes that she loves to share with interested audiences with the duo sayiing, “Please don’t be shy! Lara has a bottomless pit of stories and facts about her instrument and she can’t wait to tell you about it all!”

Lovebirds and hopeless romantics alike are invited to the event which costs €10 to enter, which will be charged directly at the venue. The event begins at 9pm and more information is available online:https://www.facebook.com/events/859724441900594