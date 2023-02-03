Charming Italian opera performance set to blow away an audience in Gandia this month

By Betty Henderson • 03 February 2023 • 14:08

A Denia golf club is set to be transformed into an Italian opera house for one night only later this month. Photo credit: Angelo Cordeschi / Shutterstock.com

A GLAMOROUS evening at the opera is coming to a Gandia golf resort. The Marriott Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in Denia is hosting an evening of Italian opera on Sunday, February 19 with music beginning from 7pm.

The event, just after Valentine’s Day makes for the perfect romantic evening with a loved one. The Madrid Opera Company is holding the event in Gandia as part of a national tour it is currently embarking on, performing classic Italian opera pieces including La Boheme, Don Giovanni, La Traviata, Rigoletto, Un Ballo In Maschero and El Barbero De Sevilla.

The Madrid Opera Company consists of some of the country’s most talented performers, who will serenade an audience with a beautiful variety of classical songs. The company often tours the country and has performed at the venue to sold out audiences in the past.

Tickets for the event start at €25 and purchases can be made online at: https://www.eventbrite.es/e/la-opera-italiana-gala-opera-hotel-marriott-golf-tickets-526775067407?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1 or by phone by calling: 665111426.