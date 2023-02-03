Cold front to arrive again in Spain, bringing lower temperatures

By Chris King • 03 February 2023 • 4:59

Image of a girl wrapped up warm in cold weather. Credit: Iryna Inshyna/Shutterstock.com

After a few days of milder weather, another cold front of icy air will bring lower temperatures to Spain.

According to the weather forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency on Thursday, February 2, a cold front of icy air from the northeast will bring very low temperatures to the entire country throughout the coming week.

The experts suggested that after five days of comparatively good weather in Spain, it is time to dig out the scarves and gloves once again.

However, the risk of frost will be limited this Friday 3 to the northern half of the country while coastal phenomena will affect the island of Menorca. A general rise in maximum temperatures is expected during a day of sunny skies with little rainfall. Strong winds will prevail in the Ampurdan, Menorca, and the Strait.

Specifically, AEMET warns of cold spells in the provinces of Huesca, Zaragoza, Teruel, Barcelona, ​​Lerida, Gerona, Guadalajara, to the south of Mallorca, as well as the nine provinces of Castille and Leon. In addition, the alert for coastal phenomena will remain active in Menorca, where northerly wind intervals of 50 to 60mh/h will blow, creating waves of up to three metres in height.

Slightly cloudy or clear skies will predominate throughout Spain and the Balearic Islands this Friday. There could be some cloudy intervals in the interior of the northern third of the mainland though, along with the east of the Balearic archipelago. Some weak and scattered rainfall is possible in the area of ​​the Strait.

In the Canary Islands, the day will be with slightly cloudy skies, although cloudy intervals will increase in Gran Canaria. AEMET does not rule out some showers and forecasts that the rain will fall in the form of snow from 1,600 meters in the Canary Islands.

Likewise, it contemplates the possibility of morning mists forming in the interior of Galicia, in the Duero Valley, the upper Ebro, and the northeastern depressions. There is also the possibility of calimas in the Canary Islands.

Maximum temperatures will rise in the interior of the mainland, especially in the highest areas, while minimums will also tend to rise in mountainous areas, but will drop in the plains. In the rest of the country, few thermal changes are expected. Frosts will continue in a good part of the interior of the country, parts of Mallorca, and the highest peaks of the Canary Islands.

AEMET warned of strong easterly winds blowing in the Strait and from the north, although subsiding, in the Ampurdan and Menorca.

In the Bay of Biscay and the Canary Islands winds will blow from the east and the north wind, not very intense, will affect Aragon. In the rest of the country, the winds will be light and variable, and the eastern component will predominate.

