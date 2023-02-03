Cold front to arrive again in Spain, bringing lower temperatures

By Chris King • 03 February 2023 • 4:59
Image of a girl wrapped up warm in cold weather.
Credit: Iryna Inshyna/Shutterstock.com
According to the weather forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency on Thursday, February 2, a cold front of icy air from the northeast will bring very low temperatures to the entire country throughout the coming week.
The experts suggested that after five days of comparatively good weather in Spain, it is time to dig out the scarves and gloves once again.
However, the risk of frost will be limited this Friday 3 to the northern half of the country while coastal phenomena will affect the island of Menorca. A general rise in maximum temperatures is expected during a day of sunny skies with little rainfall. Strong winds will prevail in the Ampurdan, Menorca, and the Strait.
In the Canary Islands, the day will be with slightly cloudy skies, although cloudy intervals will increase in Gran Canaria. AEMET does not rule out some showers and forecasts that the rain will fall in the form of snow from 1,600 meters in the Canary Islands.
Likewise, it contemplates the possibility of morning mists forming in the interior of Galicia, in the Duero Valley, the upper Ebro, and the northeastern depressions. There is also the possibility of calimas in the Canary Islands.
AEMET warned of strong easterly winds blowing in the Strait and from the north, although subsiding, in the Ampurdan and Menorca.
In the Bay of Biscay and the Canary Islands winds will blow from the east and the north wind, not very intense, will affect Aragon. In the rest of the country, the winds will be light and variable, and the eastern component will predominate.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
