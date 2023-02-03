Get crocheting and help to light up the Old Town in Finestrat

By Linda Hall • 03 February 2023 • 17:18

FINESTRAT: Farolets provide a riot of colour Photo credit: Finestrat town hall

ELS FAROLETS, literally Little Lanterns, are returning Finestrat.

Members of the town’s Associacio de Dones (Women’s Association) are recommencing one of last year’s most successful projects.

This involved crocheting colourful Afghan squares which were attached to wire frames that were then strung across the street in Finestrat’s Old Town, giving the impression that it was full of lanterns.

This was timed to coincide with the week of events programmed for International Women’s Day on March 8.

Now the association’s members are crocheting again, ready to decorate Finestrat once more in March, extending the project to include Calle Fonteta.

“We knew that it was going to look good but we never expected that it would be so successful,” Teresa Climent, the Associacio de Dones president said.

“In fact, the Farolets became another tourist attraction and some have been taken abroad.”

Anybody who would like to collaborate on making Farolets is invited to go along each Wednesday to the Social Centre in La Cala’s Calle Marina Baixa between 5 and 7pm or the Associacio de Dones premises in Carrer Nou in the town centre between 5 and 7pm on Thursdays.

