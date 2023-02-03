Keanu Reeves stalked by man carrying DNA test kit

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 February 2023 • 15:34

Keanu Reeves - Image Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has been awarded a restraining order against an older man who had been stalking the actor whilst in possession of a DNA kit.

The man is said to have made multiple appearances at the star´s home and even slept in his garden, which according to the Evening Standard on Friday, February 3 caused him to be “substantially alarmed, annoyed, and distressed.”

Court documents show that Reeves claimed that Brian Keith Dixon, 38, had visited his property on at least six occasions between November 2022 And January 2023.

He is also said to have left a backpack behind on his second visit. It is said to have contained a number of items including the DNA testing kit.

Dixon, who reportedly called himself Jasper Keith Reeves, was also accused of posting “incoherently and alarmingly on social media.” The court documents also suggest that Dixon believed himself to be a relative.

A statement read on behalf of the actor said: “Over the last few months, there have been multiple incidents in which the respondent visited my home uninvited, trespassed onto my property, sought access to my home and sought to contact me.

“I understand that there is an ongoing criminal investigation against the respondent due to his disturbing conduct.

“The respondent’s harassing, disturbing and threatening actions, which are ongoing, are causing me to be substantially alarmed, annoyed, and distressed, including because I want to protect my partner and friends who reside or spend time at my home.”

Dixon is due to appear in court on February 24 until when he is not allowed within 100 yards of the actor. He is, however, not the first to have intruded on Reeves with a woman having wandered into his home in 2014.

She was found by a cleaning team after she stripped, took a shower and started swimming in his pool. The incident occurred only days after he was woken by an intruder at 4 am after she broke into his home.

Many Hollywood stars are stalked but Keanu Reeves seems to be stalked by the oddest people with the latest being a man carrying a DNA test kit.

