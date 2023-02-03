Mayor wants an uninterrupted ITV vehicle testing service for Calpe (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 03 February 2023 • 16:00

ANA SALA: Calpe mayor inspects sites for future ITV testing centre Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE town hall is currently studying potential sites for the new ITV installation due to open on March 4.

The vehicle roadworthiness-testing service is no longer outsourced and has reverted to the regional government, the Generalitat.

Calpe mayor Ana Sala explained that the town hall wanted to ensure that the service could continue without interruption and residents would not have to leave the municipality for their ITV test.

On February 2, Sala met Josep Albert, director of the public-sector company, Sociedad Valenciana de Inspeccion Technica de Vehiculos, to study the best location for the new centre.

Until now a mobile ITV testing unit operated in Calle Finlandia, which the town hall closed to traffic.

“The problem is that the de-privatisation date is approaching and without rapid action, our town could find itself without the service,” Sala said.

“There has been a lack of planning and I have asked Josep Albert to speed up the process so that the Calpe service is not disrupted and residents do not have to go elsewhere for their ITV testing.”

