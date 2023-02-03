Fresh appeal for help for Gary and Claire Arnold who lost everything in a La Cala de Mijas house fire

INCREDIBLE members of the Costa del Sol community have pulled together to create a GoFundMe page after one La Cala de Mijas family lost “everything” in a house fire.

Friend Maria Brooke has issued a fresh appeal for funding on their page, saying: “They have lost everything and we are raising money to support the rebuild. Your support would be appreciated especially if you can share this as much as possible.”

Many will know the popular couple, Gary and Claire Arnold, as for many years they owned The Captains Bar in La Cala.

After a massive explosion occurred around 9pm on Sunday, January 29 in one of their upstairs bedrooms, the family and their pets were fortunately able to escape the property unharmed but have been left with only the clothes they were wearing.

Claire explained: “We are lucky that my daughter was out at work as the explosion happened in her bedroom. We didn’t have time to think or to grab anything, everything happened so fast.” It is suspected that the fire started in the chimney of the log burner.

Sadly the property was not insured as Claire explained: “We tried to get insurance but as the property is a campo house we struggled.”

When neighbours lost their homes in the 2012 La Cala fires, Gary and Claire held a fundraiser to help them but it is only now they truly understand how devastating the impact is.