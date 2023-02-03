Pawsome fundraiser to support local Costa Blanca dog rescue shelter while getting dog owners active

By Betty Henderson • 03 February 2023 • 13:18

Dog lovers in Los Montesinos soaked up the sun along with their four-legged friends in the first charity walk for Paradise Rescue Kennels. Photo credit: Charity Dog Walks (via Facebook)

A LOCAL dog rescue group is holding a charity dog walk to raise money for its shelter in La Murada. Walkers and their four-legged friends are set to meet at 10am in El Rancho in Los Montesinos on Sunday, February 26.

Dog owners are invited to bring their dogs along for the walk, and some volunteers from the shelter will also be walking some of the rescue dogs that are up for adoption. The walk costs €5 to join, which will be donated to the shelter.

The walk has been organised by behavioural specialists at Dog Training Costa Blanca, and will take walkers on a scenic route around the local area, giving them the chance to meet other local dog lovers and discover new walks to try out, while supporting the rescue shelter.

The event follows the successful first dog walking morning of 2023 which was held on Sunday, January 22, raising a staggering €480. The walk was well attended by animal lovers who took to Facebook afterwards to thank organisers, calling it “the perfect morning”.

More information is available online: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=716763750144414&set=a.251925936628200