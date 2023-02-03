Royal Navy personnel hospitalised after drinking suspected ‘contaminated’ water

By Chris King • 03 February 2023 • 21:25

Image of HMS PORTLAND. Credit: royalnavy.mod.uk

A number of Royal Navy personnel have been admitted to a hospital in Portsmouth after drinking suspected ‘contaminated’ water on board HMS PORTLAND.

According to a source from the British Ministry of Defence, an unspecified number of Royal Navy sailors have been hospitalised today, Friday, February 3, after drinking suspected contaminated water, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Specifically, the personnel were on board the navy frigate HMS Portland when the incident occurred. As a result, the ship was diverted to Portsmouth Naval Base. The affected sailors were admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

‘The situation is quite serious. The ship has done everything they should do. They found out about it this morning and came alongside in Portsmouth”, explained the source.

‘They have got scientists on board investigating. The water has been contaminated by something. A number of personnel have been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment’, they added.

‘We can confirm that HMS PORTLAND has returned to HMNB Portsmouth as a precautionary measure, following an issue with one of the ship’s freshwater systems”, confirmed a Royal Navy spokesperson to the news outlet.

They added: ‘The health and safety of our personnel is of the utmost importance and we are taking a number of measures to safeguard the ship’s company whilst the issue is investigated’.

