The year of The Altcoin: Solana and Avalanche surge while Big Eyes Coin proves to be one of the largest Crypto Presales in recent years

By EWN • 03 February 2023 • 11:00

January was a big month for crypto and if it’s a sign of how the rest of the year could potentially play out, there will be good things to look forward to regarding some of the biggest assets on the market. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) both ended January with gains of 40% and 32%, respectively, continuing to prove why they both sit at the top despite the expectations of others.

That said, there were other coins worth mentioning that proved their potential for growth in 2023. Namely, Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Solana has rebounded from its downward trend while Avalanche is doing the opposite of what its name means by climbing higher in value. Big Eyes especially is demonstrating to buyers why it is worth investing in before it launches. Here is why you should be paying attention to these three moving forward!

Big Eyes, A Presale Success

Having raised over $21 million in stage ten of its presale, things are looking exceptionally good for Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Following in the footsteps of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin focused on an cat mascot. It’s going all in on the fun sides of things based on their website and social media as well as the entertainment they have planned, including their NFT Sushi Crew, a collection of NFTs that they will begin to roll out after the official launch. Big Eyes has attractive tokenomics: 70% of the overall supply (200 trillion) is being sold to the public and 5% is being held in a charity wallet for philanthropic reasons later down the road. Altogether, these aspects of the coin have resulted in Big Eyes having one of the biggest presales the market has had in a couple of years. Big Eyes’ loyal community is growing, consistently showing their support. If their support is any indication, Big Eyes will be a beloved addition to the meme coin niche.

Solana and Avalanche beat the odds

Both Solana and Avalanche closed out January better than how they started it. Solana was up 140% while Avalanche was up 82%. Both are already Juggernauts in the crypto market, holding positions in the top 20 by market cap. Despite that, at least for Solana, they weren’t having the strongest hold on their value towards the end of 2022. Solana experienced several issues with its network throughout the year which caused it to take a big hit to its market value and its reputation as a whole, causing it to fall 90% below its 2021 value of $260. Though it isn’t entirely out of the red, the 140% growth shows that its investors are regaining faith and believe it could make a comeback in 2023. Meanwhile, Avalanche’s community recently expressed excitement about the fact that Avalanche has transferred more bitcoin than the lightning network has the capacity for. This positivity was reflected in the growth Avalanche had, showing that it many supporters find value in it.

The success of altcoins is not only reflected in these three, but many others that have had a great introduction to the year. 2023’s lunar year is the year of the rabbit, but for Crypto, it definitely seems like the year of the altcoin. On the topic of Big Eyes’ presale, there are only 48 hours left for the 200% purchases bonus when the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 is applied. This will be the last code offered in the presale and shouldn’t be missed out.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido