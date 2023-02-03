Turkish Interior Minister accuses US of trying to take control of Europe

By Chris King • 03 February 2023 • 20:08

Image of Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu. Credit: Wikipedia - By Tasnim News Agency, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=64750477

The US has been accused by Turkish Interior Minister, Suleiman Soylu, of trying to take control of Europe.

Turkish Interior Minister, Suleiman Soylu, today Friday, February 3, accused the United States of trying to take control of Europe and urged its officials not to try and stir up the republic with their actions.

“Every American ambassador wonders how they can harm Turkey. This has been one of Turkey’s biggest misfortunes for many years. He gathers other ambassadors and tries to advise them. They do the same in Europe, the American embassy runs Europe”, he stated.

“They were thinking about what they could design in Turkey, but one person spoiled their game, it’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I’m telling the American ambassador here that I know which journalists he gave assignments. Get your dirty hands off Turkey, I clearly know what steps you have taken and how you want to stir up Turkey”, he warned.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Turkish Foreign Minister, also similarly accused a number of Western countries that have recently closed their consulates in the country due to security threats of allegedly failing to fulfil its allied obligations, as reported by tass.ru.

Earlier today, the heads of diplomatic missions were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. These included the countries that have suspended the work of their consulates general: Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the USA, France, Switzerland, and Sweden.

During the meeting with these heads, the Foreign Ministry stressed that the security of all diplomatic institutions in Turkey is ensured on the basis of international agreements. The attention of the ambassadors was also drawn to the need for cooperation in combating terrorism.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that the approach taken by Western countries only served the interests of terrorist organisations.

Soylu’s earlier statement highlighted that a number of Western states had unleashed a “psychological war” against his country. He said they had closed their diplomatic missions under the pretext of a terrorist threat, but without providing any relevant evidence.

