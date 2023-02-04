41-year-old motorcyclist perishes in the Malaga municipality of Benamocarra

By Chris King • 04 February 2023 • 21:15

Image of the accident location in Benamocarra. Credit: juntadeandalucia.es

A motorcyclist lost his life in the Malaga municipality of Benamocarra after being involved in an accident.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a 41-year-old motorcyclist perished this afternoon, Saturday, February 4. The incident occurred in the Malaga municipality of Benamocarra.

A witness to the accident called the 112 emergency telephone number at approximately 5:15pm. They informed the operator that a motorist had left the road as he was travelling along Calle Agricultores, next to the local pool.

The caller also indicated that, when falling, the motorcycle hit a young man as he landed on the street, causing him injuries.

112 immediately deployed an ambulance to the location from the 061 Health Emergency Centre. The coordinating centre also dispatched a rescue helicopter, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil and the Local Police.

Health sources confirmed the death of the 41-year-old rider at the scene. An 18-year-old male was also transferred to the Axarquia hospital.

