American car giant Ford announces its return to F1 racing

By Chris King • 04 February 2023 • 0:10

Image from the Ford-Red Bull launch in New York. Credit: [email protected]

Ford announced that it will return to the world of F1 racing in 2026.

The American car manufacturing giant Ford announced its return to the world of F1 racing today, Friday, February 3. After an absence of more than 20 years, the company will return in 2016 when the new engine regulations come into force.

Ford has forged a partnership with Christian Horner’s reigning world champions at Red Bull Racing. Through its newly-established Red Bull Powertrains, it will supply engines to both Red Bull and its sister team, Alphatauri.

Speaking in New York, at Red Bull’s 2023 Season launch, the news was announced by Ford CEO Jim Farley. He said: 2We looked at a lot of options as good business people and we wanted to go in the direction that was authentic to us’.

‘So we’ve decided to have a strategic partnership and a technical partnership with Red Bull Powertrains to enter Formula 1 in 2026. We want to help Christian Horner and his fantastic drivers, the entire Red Bull Racing team to deliver the goods on the track’, he continued.

He added: ‘It’s a huge moment for the Ford Family. Around the world, we have almost 200,000 employees and we’re really excited to engage a whole new generation of customers with our electric vehicles. It’s a big deal for us. We’re really excited about the sustainable direction of the sport. We’re on the same mission at Ford. And we cannot wait to go racing with you’.

‘This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather Henry Ford won a race that helped launch our company’, said Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company.

‘Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford’s long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world’s most visible stages’, he added.

F1 President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali, commented: ‘The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 in 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula 1’.

He added: ‘Ford is a global brand with an incredible heritage in racing and the automotive world and they see the huge value that our platform provides with over half a billion fans around the world. Our commitment to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and to introduce sustainable fuels in the F1 cars from 2026 is also an important reason for their decision to enter F1’.

It's OFFICIAL! 🚨 Ford are back in Formula 1, partnering with Red Bull Racing from 2026 and beyond ✨ And, we are HYPED! 🔥🔥🔥#F1 @FordPerformance @RedBullRacing pic.twitter.com/juLYbMy3zh — Formula 1 (@F1) February 3, 2023

