Average price of electricity in Spain falls dramatically on Sunday, February 5

By Chris King • 04 February 2023 • 22:01

Image of a lighbulb containing banknotes. Credit: Bartolomiej Pietrzyk / Shutterstock.com

On Sunday, February 5, the average price of electricity in Spain falls by 38.9 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will drop by 38.9 per cent this Sunday, February 5, compared to today, Saturday 4. Specifically, it will stand at €74.75/MWh).

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy

in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €79.38/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s cheapest time will be between the hours of 11am and 4pm, €17.69/MWh, while the most

expensive will be between 9pm and 10pm, at €144.59/MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €-4.63/MWh is added to this pool price. It must be paid by

consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who,

despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

In the absence of the ‘Iberian exception’ mechanism to cap the price of gas for electricity generation,

the price of electricity in Spain would be around €91.85 /MWh on average. That would be €17.10/MWh more than with the compensation for regulated rate customers, who will pay 18.62 per cent less on average as a result.