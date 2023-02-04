Big Eyes Coin raised $21.5 million in presale, North Korean-Linked hackers gobble $1.7 billion of crypto

By EWN • 04 February 2023 • 11:15

This iconic meme coin is days away from ending its presale and everyone – investor, crypto-lover, speculator – is encouraged to take part in building this project through investment.

Big Eyes Coin has a ton of cool features that come with investment; access to an NFT club, price appreciation, and connection to a digital community are just a few of them.

There is also an eco-friendly benefit to owning the coin. 5% of all tokens will be stored in a charity wallet for the purpose of reviving the ocean’s ecosystem.

Big Eyes Coin is a crypto investment that is currently in its 10th stage of funding and the project has successfully raised a little over $21.5 million in its presale. Investors who got in early on the project were able to take advantage of a price increase of 20% with every stage.

But there’s still an opportunity to earn a guaranteed return on investment. There is a limited-time promo code of “LAUNCHBIGEYES200” which deals out a bonus of 200% with your purchase of Big Eyes Coins. Big Eyes Coin Members who own $10 worth of the meme coin will earn an additional $20 with their new purchase.

North Korean hackers made a $1.7 billion killing in 2022

Hackers with links to North Korea have robbed over $1.7 billion worth of crypto in 2022 according to blockchain firm Chainalysis.

The amount of crypto stolen last year is nearly quadruple the amount secured by hackers in 2021: $429 million.

These hacks make up 44% of all crypto hacks last year, a total of $3.8 billion.

As per experts, North Korea appears to be turning more and more towards crypto to secure funding for its nuclear weapons.

The Chainalysis report goes on to state that North Korea’s exports in 2020 were $142 million, making these hacks a huge part of the nation’s economy.

The U.S. was one of the countries targeted. A huge cryptocurrency heist was aimed at video game players who were enjoying the blockchain-based game, Axie Infinity. Around $615 million was lost to hackers as part of this hack.

U.S. officials connected the crime to Lazarus Group, an organisation of hackers operating since 2014, suspected of having direct links to the North Korean Intelligence Bureau.

There are ways to protect yourself from cryptocurrency hacks. The most common method is to have a cold wallet. Cold wallets are disconnected from the web and used for safekeeping purposes. Hot wallets are usually traded on exchanges and maintained for purposes of investment.

Keeping a separate wallet that is disconnected from the internet and cannot be traced helps preserve your crypto.

Disclaimer: This article is not investment advice. It is an attempt to keep crypto-enthusiasts aware of recent developments. Anyone who chooses to invest in any crypto mentioned in any article does so at his own risk.

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido