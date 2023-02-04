Bodies of 70-year-old couple found in roadside ditch in Malaga municipality of Velez-Malaga

By Chris King • 04 February 2023 • 21:45

Image of a Guardia Civil Traffic officer. Credit: Rob Wilson/Shutterstock.com

A medical team en route to a callout in the Malaga municipality of Velez-Malaga discovered the bodies of a 70-year-old couple in a roadside ditch.

As reported by 112 Emergencias Andalucia, the bodies of two people were discovered this morning, Saturday, February 4, in a ditch at the side of a road in the Malaga municipality of Velez-Malaga.

According to the coordinating centre, at around 10:45am, a medical team en route to a callout spotted the two corpses. They were located in the district of Almayate, specifically in the ditch alongside Avenida de Andalucia on the old N- 340, at the entrance to Arroyo del Buho.

112 immediately deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil Traffic Department and the National Police. An ambulance from the 061 services was also dispatched to the location. Medics confirmed that the deceased were a male and a female, both aged 70.

An investigation has subsequently been launched by the Guardia Civil to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.