04 February 2023

A man has been arrested after ‘suspicious items’ were found at a home in the Derbyshire town of Belper.

A man has been arrested today Saturday, February 4, by Derbyshire Police after the discovery of ‘suspicious items’ at a home in the Derbyshire town of Belper. According to reports, the individual has been charged with suspected explosives offences.

A number of houses have been evacuated – and roads closed – in #Belper after an incident in Acorn Drive: https://t.co/APWfiRbCr4 pic.twitter.com/GpTVBk5YMh — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) February 4, 2023

A statement from the force read: “A number of houses have been evacuated – and roads closed – in Belper after an incident in the town. Officers attended an address in Acorn Drive in Belper just after 6pm last night (3 Feb) after the force was called to reports of a concern for the safety of a man”.

“A search of the house was made and a number of suspicious items were found and a man has been arrested on suspicion of explosives offences”.

“Following advice from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team a 100-metre cordon has been put in place which includes properties in Acorn Way, Acorn Drive, Swinney Lane and Swinney Bank”.

“a result of the cordon, Acorn Drive is closed at its junction with Mill Street and Swinney Lane is closed between its junction with Mill Street and just after the junction with Swinney Bank”.

“A rest centre at the Strutt Centre in Derby Road will open for evacuated people to attend from 6.15pm. At this time there is no indication as to how long the evacuation and road closures will be in place – and we will update our channels as soon as further information is available”.

