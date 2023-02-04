Car hijacking fails when thief doesn´t know how to start the vehicle

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 February 2023 • 13:30

A 47-year-old man who attempted a car hijacking failed miserably after it turned out he did not know how to start the vehicle.

Although the event took place in January the story has only come to light now being covered by news site LaVanguardia on Saturday, February 4.

According to the driver´s statement, the would-be thief said: “Give me the car or I’ll shoot you, I have a gun.”

Not wishing to be injured the driver jumped out of the vehicle only to see the man fail to make his escape as he couldn´t turn the car on. The driver contacted the police who were on the scene quick enough to arrest the man. During the arrest, it became clear he did not have a gun, but he did resist injuring one officer in the process.

It also turned out that he was known to some of the officers who had evicted him from a local bar after an altercation earlier in the day.

The police hadn´t left the bar long when the call came in of the attempted car hijacking, which occurred close to the bar and not long after the original incident.

It is not known whether he has appeared in court or whether he has been jailed or released. Suffice to say it is a basic requirement of car theft that you know how to start it.

