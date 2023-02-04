Clarkson backlash grows as stars refuse to join him onscreen

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 February 2023 • 14:35

Jeremy Clarkson - Image Eeli Purola / Shutterstock.com

The backlash against Jeremy Clarkson following his trashing of Meghan Markle is growing with at least three starts due to appear on a celebrity “Who wants to be a millionaire” refusing to appear with the host.

According to the Mirror on Saturday, February 4, ITV has had to shelve plans for the show as a result of the refusal by the three unnamed stars to appear with Clarkson. They are said to have made their opposition to appearing with him, “very loud and very clear.”

Filming of the show was postponed earlier this month due to “scheduling issues” but it is now apparent that was not the reason.

A source said that after frantic behind-the-scenes efforts: “ITV were left with no choice but to postpone the show.

“The feelings were made very loud, and very clear. Namely that they didn’t want to share a platform with Clarkson and, in doing so, risk being seen to legitimise his misogynistic comments.

“They were appearing on the show to raise money for charity, and they were acutely aware that they didn’t want causes special to their heart to be caught up in any backlash. It was a no-brainer to be honest, they had to walk away.”

ITV have declined to comment but has said that the filming of the normal show is going ahead as usual. Sources close to ITV say they are contractually bound to go ahead with this edition, but that they have “no further commissioning commitments.”

Clarkson remains popular with many viewers with a petition for him to retain his job reaching 60,000 signatures. This is despite a growing backlash as stars refuse to join him onscreen.

