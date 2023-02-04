By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 20:49
Dentists are urging patients not to abandon calcium-rich cow's milk
Undeniably, they contain far less saturated fat than their dairy counterparts but dentists advise against abandoning cow’s milk. This can result in an insufficient intake of calcium and other tooth-friendly nutrients, increasing the risk of tooth decay and gum disease.
Certain plant-based milks like soy can also cause mouth bacteria to produce six times more acid than dairy milk, with a greater chance of enamel erosion.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.