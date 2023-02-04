By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 20:49

Dentists are urging patients not to abandon calcium-rich cow's milk

AN increasing number of Britons now drink plant-based milks based on oats, almond and soy.

Undeniably, they contain far less saturated fat than their dairy counterparts but dentists advise against abandoning cow’s milk. This can result in an insufficient intake of calcium and other tooth-friendly nutrients, increasing the risk of tooth decay and gum disease.

Certain plant-based milks like soy can also cause mouth bacteria to produce six times more acid than dairy milk, with a greater chance of enamel erosion.

