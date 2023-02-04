Enzo Fernandez makes Chelsea debut in drab goalless draw with Fulham

By Chris King • 04 February 2023 • 2:12

Image of Enzo Fernandez. Credit: [email protected]

Chelsea and Fulham played out a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge with Enzo Fernandez making his debut.

Enzo Fernandez made his home debut for Chelsea on Friday evening, February 3, after his big-money move from Benfica. Graham Potter opted to start Britain’s most expensive player in the all-London clash with Fulham at Stamford Bridge just three days after his £107m move.

The Argentina midfielder almost got off to a dream start but a curled second-half effort flew the wrong side of the post. Signs of what might be were shown in Enzo’s first-half stats where he racked up the highest total of touches with 59. He also topped the number of tackles made by any player, with five.

His presence could not stop the Blues from dropping another two points in the league though as they played out a goalless draw with their opponents.

David Datro Fofana was also given his first start in a Chelsea shirt and the Ivorian international striker came close to breaking the deadlock in the closing stages. After wrong-footing the Fulham keeper, his shot was cleared off the line.

A failed last-minute move to PSG saw Hakim Ziyech remain at Chelsea. The Moroccan winger was unlucky in the dying seconds of the first half as his lobbed shot hit the woodwork.

Chelsea’s problem of being unable to score goals was all too evident yet again. Only three shots were registered on target throughout the match. Fulham climbed into sixth spot as a result of the extra point while Chelsea lag behind in ninth position.