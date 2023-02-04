Film star tells his side of the story 2 years after being banished for sexually abusing woman

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 February 2023 • 15:25

Armie Hammer - Image DFree / Shutterstock.com

Two years ago film star Armie Hammer was banished by the industry after he was accused of sexually and emotionally abusing multiple women.

Variety magazine reported a new interview with Air Mail on Saturday, February 4 wherein Hammer said that he now wishes to tell his side of the story saying that he contemplated suicide following the revelations.

Hammer continues to deny wrongdoing but admits to being emotionally abusive to former partners, who he had met on the internet.

He said that he was sexually abused at the age of 13 by his youth pastor adding that: “What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control.

“I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually.”

Hammer, who says he only ever told two people of the abuse, was accused in 2021 of sexual abuse and improper behaviour by numerous women. As a result, the “Social Network” actor was dropped by WME, his agency, and he was fired from a number of projects.

He has since sold timeshare in the Cayman Islands and has spent much of the time in a recovery facility.

Speaking of his life in the Caymans he said: “I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark.

“Then I realised that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids.”

Hammer has two young children from his marriage to TYV host Elizabeth Chambers, their split after 10 years coming shortly before the allegations surfaced.

He has been accused of violent sexual offences and of having cannibalistic fetishes, however, he denies the claims but says that he is 1,000 per cent guilty of emotional abuse.

He said: “I would have these younger women in their mid-20s, and I’m in my 30s. I was a successful actor at the time.

They could have been happy to just be with me and would have said yes to things that maybe they wouldn’t have said yes to on their own.

“That’s an imbalance of power in the situation.”

Describing himself as an “asshole” he said: “I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an asshole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on.

“I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was…I’m truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything. I would not go back and undo everything that’s happened to me.”

Hammer says he is now helping others and is working with a fellow companion to get him out of rehab, adding that: “I’m going to move in with him and live with him, get him on a healthy routine, get him into a good schedule of [recovery] meetings, take him to the gym, cook healthy food for him.

“Hammer says of working as a sober companion. “It feels like my recovery has taken a turn from me being the one who needs help staying sober, to me being able to help others.”

Robert Downey Jr has he said, helped him come to terms with his issues and has paid for him to attend rehab. Downey has become a friend who has and is helping me back on to my feet.

“There are examples everywhere, Robert [Downey Jr.] being one of them, of people who went through those things and found redemption through a new path. And that, I feel like, is what’s missing in this cancel-culture, woke-mob business.

“The minute anyone does anything wrong, they’re thrown away. There’s no chance for rehabilitation.

“When they throw someone like me on the fire to protect themselves…all they’re doing is making the fire bigger. And that fire is now out of control and it’s going to burn everyone.”

Whether Hammer, the film star who has spoken out two years after being banished for sexually abusing women, will ever be able to make a comeback remains to be seen. For now, he is working to get his life back on track.

