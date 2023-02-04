In the post-facemask era some people are still clinging to them

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 19:28

FACEMASKS: Still preferred by some people Photo credit: Pixabay/Leo2014

AS facemasks are gradually phased out – now necessary only in Spain’s health and social care centres – South Korean researchers discovered that some people are still reluctant to discard them.

As well as the ultra-cautious who fear Covid, they found that people who saw themselves as unattractive preferred to continue masking up.

“We saw that self-perceived attractiveness has significant effects on mask-wearing intentions in the post-pandemic era,” the Seoul National University investigators concluded after quizzing Americans with three different questionnaires.

Their findings suggested that mask-wearing could sometimes shift from a Covid self-protection measure to a belief that face-coverings could actually enhance looks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram