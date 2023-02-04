In the post-facemask era some people are still clinging to them

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 19:28
FACEMASKS: Still preferred by some people
Photo credit: Pixabay/Leo2014
As well as the ultra-cautious who fear Covid, they found that people who saw themselves as unattractive preferred to continue masking up.
“We saw that self-perceived attractiveness has significant effects on mask-wearing intentions in the post-pandemic era,” the Seoul National University investigators concluded after quizzing Americans with three different questionnaires.
Their findings suggested that mask-wearing could sometimes shift from a Covid self-protection measure to a belief that face-coverings could actually enhance looks.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.