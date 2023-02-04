Joe Biden is ‘going to take care of’ suspected Chinese spy balloon

By Chris King • 04 February 2023 • 18:53

Image of US President Joe Biden. Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

A suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been hovering above the US for several days is going to be ‘taken care of’ according to President Joe Biden.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been hovering above the United States for several days was spotted today, Saturday, February 4, over the city of Charlotte in North Carolina. After the sighting, President Joe Biden announced that the US was “going to take care of” the situation. The craft has since been spotted flying above Charleston in South Carolina.

Without elaborating on what was planned, Biden’s comment was a direct reply to a reporter asking if the high-altitude surveillance balloon was going to be shot out of the sky.

On Friday 3, US military chiefs decided against shooting it down due to the risk posed by falling debris. There were reports earlier today of US officials suggesting they would wait for the balloon to head out over the Atlantic before shooting it down and recovering it.

Diplomatic tensions have risen between Washington and Beijing since the craft was first spotted over Montana. Its location at that time was not far from one of America’s three main nuclear missile silos.

China insists that the balloon has simply been blown off course and is just a meteorological surveillance and scientific research balloon.

Washington officials however believe it is a spy balloon and claim that a ‘clear violation’ of America’s sovereignty has been committed. The Pentagon insists that the device is manoeuvrable and is flying at a height of approximately 60,000ft.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has already spoken with the Chinese diplomat Wang Yi about the incident. As a result, Blinken has cancelled his scheduled trip to China as the row continues. He was due to meet with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, as reported by news.sky.com.

Stepped outside, just in case. And sure enough – there’s the balloon. View from my back deck, near Columbia, South Carolina.🎈 pic.twitter.com/7SKSf4XFhy — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) February 4, 2023

