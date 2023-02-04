Legendary sitcom actress to join the cast of BBC soap EastEnders

By Chris King • 04 February 2023 • 23:52

Image of the EastEnders screen. Credit: bbc

‘Allo Allo’ star Vicki Michelle will reportedly appear in several episodes of BBC One soap EastEnders.

Vicki Michelle, the actress who played the character of a saucy French waitress called Yvette Carte-Blanche in the BBC sitcom ‘Allo Allo’ is set to join the cast of EastEnders. As reported exclusively by The Sun today, Saturday, February 4, the 72-year-old is expected to start filming her scenes later this month.

“Bosses are keeping tight-lipped on her role, but she will definitely stir up some drama. Producers know she’s a talented actress and will go down a storm with fans”, a source told the news outlet. Vicki is expected to appear in several episodes of the BBC soap.

Set in France during WWII, ‘Allo Allo’ first hit television screens in 1982 and the hit sitcom eventually ran for almost 10 years. The Essex-born actress became famous for flashing her stocking tops in the hilarious comedy series.

The show also starred the late Gorden Kaye as Rene Artois, the womanising cafe owner. At the height of its success, the show regularly pulled in a massive 25 million viewers.

Between 2007 and 2009 Vicki Michelle appeared in Emmerdale, where she played the part of Patricia Foster. Other notable TV appearances came in ‘Celebrity Masterchef’ in 2008, and also in 2014’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’.

