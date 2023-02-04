Lionel Messi confirms that he will return to Barcelona

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 February 2023 • 9:59

Lionel Messi - Image Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

Lionel Messi, 35, has confirmed in an interview with the newspaper Olé that he will return to Barcelona, however, it won’t be to play football.

In the interview, covered by Bild on Saturday, February 4, Messi describes Barcelona as his home saying that’s where he will return once his football career is over. But he has also not ruled out a return to the club where he won so many trophies.

He said: “When I end my career, I will return to Barcelona, it’s my home.”

Asked whether he would once again play for Barcelona, he said “that is still open.”

It is known that the club´s Chair Joan Laporta is keen to bring the Argentine international back to the club, sparking speculation about his return.

The Barca legend, who scored an incredible 672 goals in 778 competitive games, is contracted to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until the summer of this year. After that he will be a free agent, perhaps opening the door to his return.

Messi left Barca on a free transfer in 2021.

PSG are said to be keen to keep Messi and is said to want talks as soon as possible to extend his contract. There has been talk of a one-year contract but the club have neither confirmed nor denied the speculation.

The statement by Messi that he will return to Barcelona dampens the expectations of the many clubs said to be interested in signing him, including David Beckham´s Inter Miami. Beckham is said to have been trying to court the attacker for some time.

