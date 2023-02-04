Manicurists claim that scientists are giving UV lamps an unfair shellacking

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 17:00

UV LAMPS: Not as dangerous as researchers claim, scientist claims Photo credit: Pixabay/picjumbo¬_com

PROFESSIONAL manicurists questioned scientists’ claims that ultraviolet lamps used to harden shellac nail lacquers are a skin cancer risk.

Doug Schoon, a chemist from the Nail Manufacturing Council, said the findings were “biased and unfair” as the researchers used high-powered UV lamps and exposed cultured skin cells 20 minutes a day for three consecutive days.

He added a customer typically puts a hand under a lamp for three minutes each session and most go only two or three times a month.

“Millions have regularly used these lamps for more than 20 years and the bulk of scientific evidence shows that UV nail lamps are safe, when used properly,” Schoon said.

