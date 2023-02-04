Manicurists claim that scientists are giving UV lamps an unfair shellacking

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 17:00
UV LAMPS: Not as dangerous as researchers claim, scientist claims
Photo credit: Pixabay/picjumbo¬_com
Doug Schoon, a chemist from the Nail Manufacturing Council, said the findings were “biased and unfair” as the researchers used high-powered UV lamps and exposed cultured skin cells 20 minutes a day for three consecutive days.
He added a customer typically puts a hand under a lamp for three minutes each session and most go only two or three times a month.
“Millions have regularly used these lamps for more than 20 years and the bulk of scientific evidence shows that UV nail lamps are safe, when used properly,” Schoon said.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
Then get in touch at [email protected]
