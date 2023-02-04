News in Brief for Alicante’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 14:32

VILAMUSEU: Revised entrance fees Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

Museum piece ENTRANCE fees to Villajoyosa’s Vilamuseu have been eliminated for under-18s and students who are under 25, while annual season tickets costing €5 include two conducted tours of the museum. “We want to facilitate access for as many people as possible,” said La Vila’s Historic Heritage councillor Xente Sebastia.

Cashing in BENIDORM town hall imposed €2,000 fines on three companies who were given a month to remove 96 unlicensed cashpoints labelled as ATMs to attract tourists in the Levante beach and Rincon de Loix areas. None of the companies involved were paying tax on the machines, municipal sources revealed.

Elite race ALTEA provides the finishing line for the 132-kilometre third stage of the Valencia Community Women’s Cycling Week Race on February 18. After leaving Agost, the cyclists will enter via Avenida de La Nucia at the Calle Benidorm and Calle Juan Alvado roundabout, ending in Plaza de la Cruz.

Loved up CALPE town hall and the local branch of the Marina Alta Economic Recovery and Activity Consortium (Creama) announced a joint campaign promoting local shops and businesses for St Valentine’s Day. Principal streets will have themed lighting and there will be four “selfie points” where sweethearts can take photographs.

Starring role THE Javea Film Office issued permits last year to 21 companies who filmed two full-length films, seven publicity spots, five photographic sessions, a documentary and a foreign television programme. This was slightly below 2021’s figures when 26 national and international production companies chose the town as a location.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram