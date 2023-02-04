Sean Dyche starts Everton tenure with win over Premier League leaders Arsenal

By Chris King • 04 February 2023 • 18:23

Image of Sean Dyche in 2016. Credit: Wikipedia - By joshjdss - Arsenal Vs Burnley, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=126401583

Everton took all three points against Premier League leaders Arsenal to give Sean Dyche a dream start at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche made a dream start in his tenure at Goodison Park today, Saturday, February 4, as his Everton side toppled the Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0. A header from James Tarkowski was the difference between the two teams on the day.

After replacing Frank Lampard in the hot seat last Monday, January 30, Dyche had just five days to work with his new squad. The experienced manager clearly motivated his men based on today’s showing.

Today’s win was Everton’s first in their last 11 matches. Ironically, the goal was the result of two players who were formerly under Dyche at Burnley. Dwight McNeil’s corner was powered home at the far post by centre-half Tarkowski in the 60th minute. The Toffees fans raised the volume to a crescendo and really got behind the team.

Belgian international midfielder Amadou Onana had an excellent game in the middle of the park. In the early stages of the first half, he carved out a wonderful opportunity for Dominic Calvert-Lewin but the striker failed to hit the target. Another header from the England man went agonisingly close as well.

An attempt by Arenal’s new signing Leandro Trossard towards the end of the match saw Jordan Pickford keep the Toffees in front. Everton was by far the better team throughout the game. This result gave them hope at the bottom of the table, taking Dyche’s team out of the relegation zone by a point.

Today’s result leaves the Gunners still five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table. Pep Guardiola’s men travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow, Sunday 5, where a win could cut the deficit to two points.

