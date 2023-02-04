Swedish octogenarian gives three tips on living exuberantly in new book

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 15:32

AGEING EXUBERANTLY: Remain young in your head Photo credit: Pixabay/Pasja1000

MARGARETA MAGNUSSON, author of The Swedish Art of Ageing Exuberantly, agreed that ageing is hard.

No-one can stop the march of time but there was nothing to you from keeping a clear and positive mind, the 86-year-old argued from her Stockholm home.

“You can be young upstairs in your head even if your joints creak,” she said.

Magnusson passed on three tips for making life worth living.

First off, she recommended regarding each obligation or irritation as something to appreciate, like resenting having to pay a bill, but being glad you have the wherewithal.

Secondly, surround yourself with the young, who supply fresh ideas and perspective. Thirdly, say “yes” whenever possible. “Give it a try, whatever it is,” she urged.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram