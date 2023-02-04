Swedish octogenarian gives three tips on living exuberantly in new book

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 15:32
AGEING EXUBERANTLY: Remain young in your head
Photo credit: Pixabay/Pasja1000
No-one can stop the march of time but there was nothing to you from keeping a clear and positive mind, the 86-year-old argued from her Stockholm home.
“You can be young upstairs in your head even if your joints creak,” she said.
Magnusson passed on three tips for making life worth living.
First off, she recommended regarding each obligation or irritation as something to appreciate, like resenting having to pay a bill, but being glad you have the wherewithal.
Secondly, surround yourself with the young, who supply fresh ideas and perspective. Thirdly, say “yes” whenever possible. “Give it a try, whatever it is,” she urged.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
