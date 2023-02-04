The classic cafe con leche brings health benefits with it too

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 20:41

: COFFEE: Drink it with milk for heath benefits Photo credit: Pixabay/jessicakwok

SCIENTISTS recommend drinking coffee with milk, maintaining that this could be twice as good for you.

Coffee is rich in antioxidants called polyphenols and these have been shown to reduce inflammation, they explained.

Inflammation is the body’s response to outside threats that can range from bacteria, toxins, and trauma to extreme temperatures, all of which can injure body tissue.

Latest research in Denmark suggests that consuming items rich in polyphenols like coffee, together with those packed with amino acids like milk, makes the antioxidants even more effective when reducing inflammation.

