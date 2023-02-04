The classic cafe con leche brings health benefits with it too

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 20:41
: COFFEE: Drink it with milk for heath benefits
Photo credit: Pixabay/jessicakwok
Coffee is rich in antioxidants called polyphenols and these have been shown to reduce inflammation, they explained.
Inflammation is the body’s response to outside threats that can range from bacteria, toxins, and trauma to extreme temperatures, all of which can injure body tissue.
Latest research in Denmark suggests that consuming items rich in polyphenols like coffee, together with those packed with amino acids like milk, makes the antioxidants even more effective when reducing inflammation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.