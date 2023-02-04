Robbers achieve the ultimate pleasure stealing gold vibrators worth €80,000

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 February 2023 • 11:06

The ultimate pleasure - Gold - Image Subbotina Anna / Shitterstock.com

Thieves have broken into a sex toy factory in Sevilla and have stolen “golden vibrators” said to be valued at more than €80,000.

According to the Guardia Civil in Sevilla on Saturday, February 4, the thieves broke into the premises on Wednesday night.

In addition to the €25,000 taken from the company´s safe, seven 24-carat golden vibrators each valued between two and €17,000 were taken. In total, the thieves got away with around €105,000.

The thieves are said to have closed the street using fencing before disconnecting the street lights. They then broke through the front door using hammers. By all accounts, the thieves had sufficient time to commit the robbery and would appear to have had knowledge of the company and the area.

Police, who are investigating the robbery described by some as the ultimate pleasure, have asked people to be on the lookout for the stolen golden vibrators and to contact the Guardia Civil if they are offered to them.

