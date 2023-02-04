Vital vitamins will help you keep coughs and sneezes at bay

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 18:38

BANANAS: Also a source of Vitamin B6 Photo credit: Pixabay/t¬_watanabe

WINTER woollies are all very well, but vitamins can help to keep colds and flu at bay.

For the immune system to do its job, it needs four big hitters: Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Vitamin K.

As well as meat and blue fish, don’t forget potatoes and bananas as a Vitamin B6 source.

Vitamin C is present in fruit and greens but it’s there in potatoes, too.

For Vitamin D take cod liver oil, eat sardines and calves’ liver while soaking up Spanish sun.

And for Vitamin E, feast on avocado and reach for the olive oil.

