Vital vitamins will help you keep coughs and sneezes at bay

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 18:38
BANANAS: Also a source of Vitamin B6
Photo credit: Pixabay/t¬_watanabe
For the immune system to do its job, it needs four big hitters: Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Vitamin K.
As well as meat and blue fish, don’t forget potatoes and bananas as a Vitamin B6 source.
Vitamin C is present in fruit and greens but it’s there in potatoes, too.
For Vitamin D take cod liver oil, eat sardines and calves’ liver while soaking up Spanish sun.
And for Vitamin E, feast on avocado and reach for the olive oil.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
