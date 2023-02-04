WATCH – Insane weather batters Mt Washington making it the coldest place on earth

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 February 2023 • 8:28

Mt Washington - Image Cory Knowlton / Shutterstock.com

INSANE COLD WEATHER has battered Mt Washington in the state of New Hampshire in the United States, making it the coldest place on earth on Friday.

Videos posted online on Saturday, February 4 shows wind speeds of 120 mph (193 km/h) winds accompanied by extreme cold temperatures that saw the thermometer fall to -109 degrees Fahrenheit (-73 degrees celsius).

Mount Washington, New Hampshire, has experienced the most extreme weather on planet Earth today. Wind chills have dipped as low as -109°F, which is cold enough to give someone frostbite in about 1 minute. pic.twitter.com/nCSteVH6MZ — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) February 4, 2023

Mount Washington, the highest peak in the United States at 6,288.2 ft (1,916.6 m) is known for its erratic weather having recorded record wind speeds not associated with a tornado of 231 miles per hour (372 km/h) at the summit.

The mountain is situated some 3 hours, 17o miles (273 km) north of Boston.

