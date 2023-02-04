Winter warmers that will help to ease aching bones and joints

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 16:19

ARTHRITIS: Swim in a heated pool to relieve aching joints Photo credit: Pixabay/Zachtleven

AS those with arthritis already know, a Mediterranean winter can strike cold once the sun goes down in the early months of the year.

The Arthritis Foundation explains that although the cold doesn’t cause arthritis, it does increase joint pain although there are various ways of dealing with it.

Stay warm and protect hands, knees and elbows with layers which can be removed if it gets too warm.

Swim in a heated pool which, even if yours is not, should be easy to find on the Costas where most towns boast a heated municipal pool.

Failing either, a soak in hot bath will bring relief when temperatures plummet.

Regular exercise also helps to cope with arthritis, increasing strength and flexibility while boosting energy and easing discomfort, the Arthritis Foundation recommends.

