Winter warmers that will help to ease aching bones and joints

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 16:19
ARTHRITIS: Swim in a heated pool to relieve aching joints
Photo credit: Pixabay/Zachtleven
The Arthritis Foundation explains that although the cold doesn’t cause arthritis, it does increase joint pain although there are various ways of dealing with it.
Stay warm and protect hands, knees and elbows with layers which can be removed if it gets too warm.
Swim in a heated pool which, even if yours is not, should be easy to find on the Costas where most towns boast a heated municipal pool.
Failing either, a soak in hot bath will bring relief when temperatures plummet.
Regular exercise also helps to cope with arthritis, increasing strength and flexibility while boosting energy and easing discomfort, the Arthritis Foundation recommends.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.