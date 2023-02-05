20 plus boxes of aid donated by Age Concern Costa Banca to help Ukraine

Age Concern Costa Blanca south is looking for volunteers to become part of their great team by helping those in need.

If you are interested or would like more information call (+34) 966 786 887 or pop into the Age Concern Day Centre in Calle Paganini, La Siesta, which is open Monday to Friday from 10:00.AM until 1:30.PM.

Age Concern Costa Blanca South is a non-profit making charity registered with the Generalitat Valenciana, in 1998.

Age Concern in Spain encourages people from other countries to integrate with the Spanish people and seek to establish relationships with Spanish associations that work for the benefit of older people

Their aim is to promote the well-being of all older people and help to make life a fulfilling and enjoyable experience. Through their network of volunteer workers, they aim to meet the needs of whoever calls on us, whether for friendship and support, counselling, information and advice.