Alicante’s Department of Culture new corporate image under the name of ‘Cultural’

Mayor, Luis Barcala, confirmed: “When we took office we found an area that was lethargic and dispersed. We started, then, to do management and today, finally, we present this new logo, and not the other way around, as we are used to in other administrations”.

Barcala pointed out that “the new image is the result of the work we have done. We have quadrupled the resources of the Department of Culture. This is not just intentions or empty announcements, it is to dress up the work already done so far”.

The Councillor for Culture, Antonio Manresa, pointed out that: “The new image, much more contemporary and dynamic, is based on the council’s intention to be open to different ideas and cultures.”

“The aim is to bring culture closer to more people.”