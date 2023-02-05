UPDATE: China 'reserves the right to take further action' after US shoots down 'spy balloon' Close
Trending:

Alicante’s Department of Culture new corporate image under the name of ‘Cultural’

By Anna Ellis • 05 February 2023 • 16:36

Alicante's Department of Culture new corporate image under the name of 'Cultural'. Image: Alicante City Council.

This is a concept that unites Culture and Alicante and becomes an umbrella under which all the cultural products of the department directed by Antonio Manresa will be grouped.

Mayor, Luis Barcala, confirmed: “When we took office we found an area that was lethargic and dispersed. We started, then, to do management and today, finally, we present this new logo, and not the other way around, as we are used to in other administrations”.

Barcala pointed out that “the new image is the result of the work we have done. We have quadrupled the resources of the Department of Culture. This is not just intentions or empty announcements, it is to dress up the work already done so far”.

The Councillor for Culture, Antonio Manresa, pointed out that: “The new image, much more contemporary and dynamic, is based on the council’s intention to be open to different ideas and cultures.”

“The aim is to bring culture closer to more people.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading