Barcelona set to host Europe’s most important international social housing congress

On June 7, 8 and 9 June, the 4th edition of the ISHF will be held at the Palau de Congressos de Barcelona, which expects to bring together between 1,500 and 2,000 attendees from all over the world.

While habitat systems around the world have experienced a decline in the role of the public sector in the regulation and direct provision of habitat in recent decades, in some cities – including Barcelona – innovative habitat policies are being implemented to respond to the social emergency, as a result of the financialisation of habitat, the lack of affordability, inequalities, and the increase in sentiment or migratory flows, among other phenomena.

In this context, the ISHF 2023 will consider what mature habitat models can learn from emerging models such as Barcelona, an emerging benchmark for innovation in habitat of interest to the whole world.

In addition to the main events at the Palau de Congressos, the ISHF will feature around one hundred activities, including parallel sessions and visits, and is expected to attract between 1,500 and 2,000 visitors, 30 per cent from Catalonia and Spain, 60 per cent from the rest of Europe and 10 per cent from outside Europe.

In its third edition, held last June in Helsinki, the ISHF brought together more than 1,000 attendees and 80 activities in 3 days. The ISHF is an initiative of Housing Europe and its members and allies, present in 25 countries and covering 25 million homes, 11 per cent of the housing stock in the European Union.