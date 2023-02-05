Big Eyes Coin climbs to the peak of ICOs with 22 Million raised, following footsteps of Bitcoin and Ethereum

By EWN • 05 February 2023 • 11:00

Crypto giants Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are mountains of blockchain technology and the Web3 metaverse. From a human perspective, mountains stand stoic and still, massive symbols of quiet endurance and immovability. However, mountains are, in fact, moving all the time, swaying gently from the seismic rhythms coursing through the earth’s tectonic plates upon which they rest. These giants of crypto behave in a similar way on the digital plane with considerable potential for sustainable energy production, as they draw out rising and falling market values. In this article, we will examine the rising value of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Big Eyes, the cutest meme coin available which has managed to climb to the peak of ICOs and is predicted to cause a major shift in crypto upon its launch. Small paws, walking among giants.

2023 has swayed the crypto market and seen a steep $250 billion rise with increasing resistance for the first time in ages. Bitcoin, referred to as “digital gold” has a finite supply of 21 million coins, making it a scarce asset. As the supply of Bitcoin becomes increasingly rare, BTC will act as a store of value and continue to rise.

Ethereum (ETH) otherwise known as “the liquid silver of crypto” is a DeFi (Decentralised Finance) coin designed as a platform for creating decentralized applications and smart contracts. Ethereum has become the foundation for hundreds of cryptocurrencies and therefore more adaptable than Bitcoin since it utilises its own blockchain and has its own programming language. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum does not have a permanent supply cap. However, it does have a yearly cap on the amount of ETH that can be mined. Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently trading near critical resistance and next moves could be crucial in determining the market’s mid-term direction. But one thing that’s widely agreed on in the world of crypto is that Bitcoin and Ethereum will continue to increase in value long-term!

Scaling its way to the mountaintops is Big Eyes (BIG), one of the most successful ICOs in the last few years by far, having amassed over $21 million in its 10th out of 15 stages of presale. Big Eyes’ goal is to reach 50 million at the time of launch. Perhaps we are witnessing an up-and-coming crypto giant in the making.

Big Eyes’ is a community-empowered token on the Ethereum network with the goal of shifting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem, placing the control of funds and trade into the hands of individuals within a secure system. Big Eyes offers many benefits to its community, as well as the ecosystem, taking pride in its philanthropy, donating to a multitude of charities, such as OpenSea with a focus on ocean life. As well as its own Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) ‘Sushi Crew’. With its entry minimum price being at $1, Big Eyes makes investing easy, fun, and a community drive. It’s rare for the metaverse to be introduced to a unique and accessible cryptocurrency like BigEyes. Many experts predict the meme coin will exceed $0.5 by its launch. If this is accurate, individuals who purchased the BIG token during the presale will be enriched by their investments, and receive 200% bonus tokens.

In conclusion, each of these coins are the top tier in what they have set out to achieve, and still, they rise – with a mountainous momentum. January of 2023 met these mountains at peak points in their value, but will February show us the promised land of prosperity? Invest in a cryptocurrency with real value. Check out the BigEyes’ white paper to get to know the company, its goals, and if they feel aligned with your own. Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG) by following the links below the article.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido