Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Decentraland are amongst the top trendsetting DeFi Cryptos

By EWN • 05 February 2023 • 11:15

BIG made over $21M in Presales!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has become a massive name in crypto, winning the biggest presale in the last three years! With $21M in gains, BIG exceeded its own expectations by $11M. Crypto enthusiasts predict a bright future for the cat token’s growth, development, and impact on the evolution of meme coin culture in general. Some even suspect the coin’s success will surpass Dogecoin. If you’re interested in watching your investments grow with the coin, it’s important to note that we’ve moved into the final 24 hours of their presale that offers 200% off on all purchases with the launch code: LAUNCHBIGEYES200.

The success of the presale and Big Eyes’ strong community will likely attract more investors that intend to stick around for the long haul. BIG is a great token for investment purposes but it’s also built on an ethos that supports the environment and its community.

The Trend Setter Token

Dogecoin (DOGE) is still the top meme coin ranked at number eight by Coinmarketcap. Its rise to success has set the blueprint for other well known meme coins. Dogecoin launched a few years after Bitcoin and was intended as a parody of BIC. Inadvertently, the coin’s existence became responsible for the entire meme coin landscape. Combining viral attracting internet fun with the power of crypto was an unexpected stroke of genius, and why it’s an important part of the crypto world.

DOGE can also thank much of its popularity to Elon Musk who’s twitter comment about adopting a Shiba Inu puppy pushed the coin to surge. DOGE has created big earnings for many investors. During the last bullrun, DOGE hit an ATH of $0.69 which brought an equivalent of 7.5x of any of its investments. In the past month, DOGE has increased in value by 22% from $0.0702 to $0.0857.

The DeFi Metaverse

Decentraland (MANA) is a DeFi virtual world platform that runs on the Ethereum blockchain and is entirely owned by its users. Its purpose is to create, test and monetise content. This works by users purchasing land as NFTs on the platform through their currencies MANA and LAND. Users are fully autonomous and can participate in the DeFi organisation by creating their own works of art as well as NFTs.

The community is awarded control over the direction and development of the project through the right to vote and navigate through the platform. MANA includes interactive applications and peer-to-peer communication. Like many other crypto assets, Decentraland offers both entertainment and business for its investors. MANA can be purchased on a crypto exchange or attained through selling collectibles on the Marketplace. The owner of tokens converts them to MANA and then commits them to the DAO.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido